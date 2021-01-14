2 hospitals prepare for PM interaction with vaccinated staff

(EDS: Upgrading) Coimbatore, Jan 14 (PTI): Coimbatore Medical CollegeHospital and Government Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, aregetting ready for the proposed interaction of Prime MinisterNarendra Modi with healthcare workers during the rollout ofthe nationwide COVID-19 vaccination scheduled on January 16.

Web cameras have been installed in the hospitals, two ofthe 10 vaccination centres in the district for smooth livesession and the interaction, health department sources saidon Thursday.

Modi is likely to speak to some of the beneficiaries atthe centres as part of its live video-conference across thecountry and special teams have been formed to monitor theprocess, they said.

A little over 73,000 vaccine vials were received to besupplied for four districts in the region on Wednesday,including about 40,000 to Coimbatore district, and were keptin cold storage.

With 100 health workers being vaccinated in 10 centres onthe first day, the second dose of 0.5 ml would be given after28 days and a total of 35,000 healthcare workers have beenidentified in the first stage, they said.

