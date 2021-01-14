UK government to make COVID announcement soon on South America - BBC

UK government to make COVID announcement soon on South America - BBCReuters | London | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 18:34 IST
The British government is due to make an announcement soon on travel from Brazil and other countries in South America, the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg reported on Thursday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government was looking at ways to stop a variant of the novel coronavirus found in Brazil from entering Britain.
(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Estelle Shirbon)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South America
- Brazil
- British
- William Schomberg
- Laura
- Boris Johnson
- Britain
ALSO READ
Russia's Sputnik vaccine applies for Phase 3 study in Brazil
Brazil reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll since October
Latin America COVID-19 death toll tops 500,000 as Brazil cases spike
AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine approval is a 'triumph for British science' - Johnson
Russia bars more British citizens from entry over Navalny sanctions