UK government to make COVID announcement soon on South America - BBC

The British government is due to make an announcement soon on travel from Brazil and other countries in South America, the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government was looking at ways to stop a variant of the novel coronavirus found in Brazil from entering Britain.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)