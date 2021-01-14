Left Menu
3 deaths, 154 fresh coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-01-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 19:28 IST
Three more people died from coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Thursday as 154 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 94,324, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, the disease has claimed 1,596 lives in the state, the bulletin added.

Dehradun district reported the highest 40 cases, followed by Haridwar (37), Nainital (30), Udham Singh Nagar (15), Pauri (9), Tehri (6), Bageshwar and Rudraprayag (4 each), Chamoli and Champawat (3 each), Uttarkashi (2) and Almora (1), the bulletin said.

Till now, 88,948 people have recovered from the infection while 1,270 have migrated out of the state and 2,510 are under treatment, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

