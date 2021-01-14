Nepal reports 403 new coronavirus cases

Nepal reported 403 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's virus caseload to 266,546, according to official data on Thursday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Population said six virus-related deaths were also reported in the same period. Among the new cases, 246 were reported from the Kathmandu Valley.

Currently, there are 4,426 active coronavirus cases in Nepal. In total, the Himalayan nation has reported 266,546 COVID-19 cases, of which 260,177 people have recovered, registering a recovery rate of 97.6 per cent.

The virus death stands at 1,943.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)