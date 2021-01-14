Left Menu
23 new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:46 IST
Chandigarh on Thursday reported 23 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 20,438, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of a 67-year-old person took the toll to 330, the bulletin said.

There are 273 active cases in the union territory as of now, it said.

Forty-one patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 19,835, it said.

A total of 1,97,283 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,75,903 tested negative while reports of 81 samples were awaited, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

