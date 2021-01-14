Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's Erdogan receives COVID-19 vaccine

He arrived with Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, who received the first vaccine in the country a day earlier. Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, Erdogan said he and senior members of the AK Party were all getting inoculated, and urged other politicians to endorse the vaccine.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:55 IST
Turkey's Erdogan receives COVID-19 vaccine
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan received his COVID-19 vaccine in front of TV cameras on Thursday, a move which a spokesman for his AK Party said aimed to alleviate any public doubts about the effectiveness of the shot.

Turkey began administering the shots developed by China's Sinovac to health workers on Thursday, rolling out a nationwide vaccination programme against a disease that has killed more than 23,000 people in the country. It has so far vaccinated more than 250,000 health workers. Erdogan received his first dose of the vaccine at the Ankara City Hospital. He arrived with Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, who received the first vaccine in the country a day earlier.

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, Erdogan said he and senior members of the AK Party were all getting inoculated, and urged other politicians to endorse the vaccine. "The number of vaccines in the first stage is clear. Now, another 25-30 million doses will come in the period ahead. We want to continue this rapidly," he said, adding that all the incoming vaccines would also be from Sinovac for now.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, speaking after Erdogan left the hospital, said all citizens should get vaccinated when their turn comes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UN calls for probe into Cameroon army attack on civilians

The United Nations on Thursday called for an investigation after Reuters reported that Cameroonian soldiers opened fire on fleeing civilians during a weekend raid, killing up to nine people.Three witnesses told Reuters that soldiers entered...

Nadda stresses BJP-govt's commitment for poll-bound TN's welfare

BJP chief J P Nadda on Thursdayunderlined his party-led Central governments commitment forpoll-bound Tamil Nadus welfare and listed Centres variousmeasures taken for the state, including sanctioning of an AllIndia Institute of Medical Scien...

AfDB President to join UK Trade Commissioner at Africa Investment Conference

The Africa Investment Conference takes place as an array of trade agreements come into force, including the historic African Continental Free Trade Area. The one-day event will bring together the UK and African businesses to discuss investm...

Brazil to start vaccinating Jan 20, as UK bars travelers over new virus variant

Brazil aims to begin nationwide COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 20, the head of the national mayors association said on Thursday, as Britain banned arrivals from the country over fears of a new homegrown coronavirus variant. President Jair Bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021