French coronavirus situation remains worrying - Prime Minister

French coronavirus situation remains worrying - Prime MinisterReuters | Paris | Updated: 14-01-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 22:47 IST
The situation regarding the coronavirus epidemic in France remains "worrying", with the infection rate at a high plateau and pressure on hospitals at a high level, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. The coronavirus has claimed more than 69,000 lives in France, the seventh highest death toll in the world.
France has the highest count of COVID-19 cases in Western Europe and the fifth in the world, with 2,830,442 in total.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
