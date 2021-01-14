Left Menu
Development News Edition

France tightens coronavirus border controls, introduces earlier curfew

France will strengthen border controls and bring forward its night curfew by two hours to 6 p.m. as it tries to slow the spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. The revised national curfew will come into effect on Saturday, Castex told a news conference.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-01-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 23:21 IST
France tightens coronavirus border controls, introduces earlier curfew
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

France will strengthen border controls and bring forward its night curfew by two hours to 6 p.m. as it tries to slow the spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

The revised national curfew will come into effect on Saturday, Castex told a news conference. From Monday all travellers coming to France from outside the European Union will have to show a negative COVID-19 test and self-isolate for a week upon arrival. Castex said the government would do all it could to avoid shutting down schools but that if the epidemic got out of hand it would put the country back under lockdown.

France's coronavirus death toll is edging towards 70,000, the seventh highest toll in the world. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital has been stable at 24,000 to 25,500 for five weeks. But health officials are worried by the more-transmissible variant first detected in Britain, which now accounts for about 1% of new cases in France.

"We must do everything to prevent this variant from spreading in France," Health Minister Olivier Veran told the press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

Google Workspace admins can now manually block devices with basic management

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

KGMU begins gene sequencing of coronavirus to detect its new strains

King George Medical University KGMU has begun probing the gene sequencing of coronavirus to detect its new strains found abroad in some countries.The facility will soon start at BHU, Varanasi, and Lucknows CDRI and NBRI. The chief of KGMUs ...

2020, one of three warmest years on record: World Meteorological Organization

The confirmation by the World Meteorological Organization WMO that 2020 was one of the warmest years on record is yet another stark reminder of the relentless pace of climate change, which is destroying lives and livelihoods across our pl...

Record daily German COVID-19 deaths spark Merkel 'mega-lockdown' plan -Bild

Germany recorded a new record number of deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday, prompting calls for an even tighter lockdown after the country emerged relatively unscathed in 2020.Chancellor Angela Merkel wanted a mega-lockdown, mass-selli...

BJP, TMC in war of words over number of legislators seeking to change sides

A fresh war of words eruptedbetween the BJP and the Trinamool Congress on Thursday overtheir claims on the number of elected representatives whoare eager to switch sides in the run-up to the assembly pollsin West Bengal.BJP national general...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021