China reports 144 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 138 a day earlier

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 06:13 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 06:13 IST
Mainland China reported 144 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 14, up from 138 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 135 of the new cases were local infections, 90 of which were in Hebei province surrounding Beijing and another 43 in northeastern Heilongjiang province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 66 from 78 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 87,988, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,635.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

