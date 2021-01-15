Goa: 700 healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine on Jan 16

As many as 700 healthcare workerswill be administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Goa on the firstday of the vaccination drive on January 16, Chief MinisterPramod Sawant said on Friday.

Vaccination will initially take place at sevencentres, including two private facilities in the state, thechief minister said.

At least 100 healthcare workers each will beinoculated at seven centres on the first day of the programme,he said.

Apart from five government-run facilities, the drivewill also be carried out at Manipal Hospital and HealthwayHospital, both located near Panaji, a senior health departmentofficial said.

The dean of Goa Medical College and Hospital DrShivanand Bandekar said a special facility has been set up atthe GMCH by converting an examination hall-cum-auditorium intoa vaccination centre.

Around 5,000-odd healthcare workers attached to theGMCH will be vaccinated in the first phase, Bandekar said,adding that the cleaning staff who work at the hospital'sCOVID-19 ward will be first to get vaccinated.

