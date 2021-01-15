Africa crosses 28.3 million COVID-19 tests, confirms Africa CDC

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has confirmed the undertaking of more than 28.3 million COVID-19 tests, according to a report by News Ghana.

Reportedly stating on Thursday, Africa CDC disclosed that over 71 percent of the total COVID-19 tests had been conducted only by 10 countries. Naming Morocco, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Egypt, Cameroon, Uganda, Zambia, and Rwanda are the following ten countries with the most percent of COVID-19 tets, as per the report.

The continent confirmed over 3,176,575 positive COVID-19 cases till January 15, 2021, while the death toll marked 76,752, with more than 2590,000 recoveries according to the data by Africa CDC.

Amid the uneven spread of the deadly COVID-19, Africa CDC stated that the five countries in the continent account for over 69 percent of positive COVID-19 cases. Naming the five most affected countries, it included Morocco, South Africa, Ethiopia, Tunisia and Egypt. It also reported that around 20 countries in the continent reported higher rates of fatalities than compared to the global average of 2.2 percent.