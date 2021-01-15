Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela to send oxygen to Brazil for COVID-19 treatment

Venezuela will send oxygen to Brazil, where hospitals in the northern state of Amazonas have run out of it to treat COVID-19 patients, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said in a tweet late on Thursday. Arreaza said his announcement followed instructions given by President Nicolas Maduro.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 16:49 IST
Venezuela to send oxygen to Brazil for COVID-19 treatment
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix

Venezuela will send oxygen to Brazil, where hospitals in the northern state of Amazonas have run out of it to treat COVID-19 patients, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said in a tweet late on Thursday. Arreaza said his announcement followed instructions given by President Nicolas Maduro. Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro does not recognize Maduro as Venezuela's rightful president.

"Latin American solidarity above all," Arreaza added. Nearly 6,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Amazonas, where the second wave of the pandemic has hit hard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Hong Kong civil servants given four weeks to pledge loyalty to the governmentHong Kongs 180,000 civil servants were told on Friday they had four weeks to sign a document pledging their lo...

China COVID-19 vaccinations gather momentum as outbreaks spread

A little-known Beijing museum of urban planning looks set to see more visitors after being converted into a COVID-19 vaccination site as China seeks to ramp up inoculations amid a new upsurge in infections.Initially there were a few hundred...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Pope Francis, ex Pope Benedict both get Covid-19 vaccine VaticanBoth Pope Francis and ex Pope Benedict have received the first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus, the Vatican said on ...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Instagram influencers are a vaccine priority in wary IndonesiaAmong the first in the queue for coronavirus vaccines in Indonesia has been one conspicuous group - social media influencers. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021