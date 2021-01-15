Sweden registers 4,703 new COVID-19 cases, 138 deaths on Friday

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered 4,703 new coronavirus cases since Thursday, Health Agency statistics showed on Friday.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 138 new deaths, taking the total to 10,323. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and weeks with many from the Christmas period being registered with a significant delay.

Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

