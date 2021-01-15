Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada says Pfizer vaccine delay unfortunate, death toll to spike

Canada said on Friday that Pfizer's decision to temporarily cut shipments of some COVID-19 vaccines was unfortunate but should not hit its inoculation program. Pfizer said it would slow production in late January to early February due to changes to manufacturing processes to boost production. Canada has recorded 17,538 deaths and 688,891 cases so far.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 20:48 IST
Canada says Pfizer vaccine delay unfortunate, death toll to spike
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Canada said on Friday that Pfizer's decision to temporarily cut shipments of some COVID-19 vaccines was unfortunate but should not hit its inoculation program.

Pfizer said it would slow production in late January to early February due to changes to manufacturing processes to boost production. "This is unfortunate. However, such delays and issues are to be expected when global supply chains are stretched well beyond their limits," Procurement Minister Anita Anand said, confirming that Canada would be affected.

Anand said that despite the delay, Canada was still on track to offer vaccines to everyone by the end of September. The country is struggling to contain a second wave of COVID-19. Canadian cases are set to continue growing rapidly, driven higher by a spike in the populous provinces of Ontario and Quebec, health officials said in a long-range forecast released separately on Friday.

The forecast said that by Jan. 24 the total death toll could be between 18,570 to 19,630 while total cases could range from 752,400 to 796,630. Canada has recorded 17,538 deaths and 688,891 cases so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AP DGP now says TDP, BJP workers among accused over temple attacks: Opp cries foul

In a new twist to the attacks ontemples in the state, Andhra Pradesh police chief D G Sawangon Friday said over 20 activists of TDP and BJP were among theaccused in connection with the incidents and spreading falsepropaganda, prompting the ...

Calls to governors for more Guard troops for DC

Defense Department officials are scrambling to call governors and asking whether they have any more National Guard troops they can send to Washington to help protect the Capitol and the city.A defense official familiar with the discussions ...

Punjab CM seeks free COVID-19 vaccine for poor

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking free COVID-19 vaccination for the poor in the state.The chief minister acknowledged the receipt of 2,04,500 doses of Covishield vaccine and also ...

Punjab reports first suspected case of bird flu, samples sent to Bhopal for confirmation

Punjab on Friday reported its first suspected cases of bird flu with samples from two poultry farms in Mohali testing positive for avian influenza.The samples have now been sent to a Bhopal facility for confirmation. According to an officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021