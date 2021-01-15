3,145 new coronavirus cases in Maha, 45 deaths

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally onFriday reached 19,84,768 as it recorded 3,145 fresh cases ofinfection, said a state health official.

The state also reported 45 deaths, taking thefatality count to 50,336, he said.

As many as 3,500 patients were discharged aftertreatment, pushing the tally of recovered people to 18,81,088.

With this the number of active patients settled at52,152.

Mumbai city reported 575 positive cases during theday, which pushed its overall case count to 3,01,655, whileits death toll rose to 11,229 of which eight were reported onFriday.

With 61,291 new tests, the number of tests conductedin the state has gone up to 1,36,84,589.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows:Positive cases: 19,84,768, new cases: 3,145, death toll:50,336, discharged: 18,81,088, active cases: 52,152, peopletested so far: 1,36,84,589. PTI NDKRK KRK

