Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pfizer vaccine delay comes as Canada battles surge in COVID-19

Pfizer's reduction of its COVID-19 vaccine shipments comes as Canada battles a surge in cases, though the country's procurement minister said on Friday the overall goal of getting most people inoculated by the end of September stands. Pfizer said it would slow production in late January to early February due to changes to manufacturing processes aimed at boosting production, but would provide a "significant increase" in doses in late February and March.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:15 IST
Pfizer vaccine delay comes as Canada battles surge in COVID-19

Pfizer's reduction of its COVID-19 vaccine shipments comes as Canada battles a surge in cases, though the country's procurement minister said on Friday the overall goal of getting most people inoculated by the end of September stands.

Pfizer said it would slow production in late January to early February due to changes to manufacturing processes aimed at boosting production, but would provide a "significant increase" in doses in late February and March. "This is a temporary delay and we remain on track to have enough approved vaccines for everyone who wishes to get vaccinated by the end of September 2021," Procurement Minister Anita Anand said.

Canada is struggling to contain a second wave of the novel coronavirus. On Friday, the health ministry said there could be a spike of more than 100,000 new cases in just the next nine days. That means almost 12,000 new cases per day, compared with the 7,565 new cases reported on Thursday. The forecast said the total death toll could be between 18,570 to 19,630 by Jan. 24 while total cases could range from 752,400 to 796,630.

The spike in cases is being driven mainly by the populous provinces of Ontario and Quebec, health officials said. Ontario declared an emergency and told people to stay home as much as possible earlier this week, saying it was on track to have more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per day by the middle of February, a nearly ten-fold increase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP: Woman alleges raped twice by Sub-Inspector

A woman here has alleged that she was rapedtwice by a sub-inspector who also made a video of the incident, police said on Friday.The woman has alleged that the sub-inspector SI posted at Jalalabad police station took her to a secluded place...

India, Japan sign pact to enhance mutual cooperation in ICTs

India and Japan signed a memorandum of understanding MoU to enhance cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies on Friday. According to an official release, the MoU was signed by Union Minister for Communications,...

Internal watchdog to probe how Justice Department prepared before Capitol riots

The U.S. Justice Departments internal watchdog will review how the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies prepared and responded to the storming of the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trumps supporters, Inspecto...

IRFC garners over Rs 1,398 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation on Friday raised a little over Rs 1,398 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opens for public subscription on Monday. A total of 5,34,563,007 equity shares have been allocat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021