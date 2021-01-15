Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Biden's federal boost to vaccine rollout is critical to speeding inoculations

Federal officials largely left states to manage distribution, resulting in wide variations in vaccination rates even as daily deaths hit new records. Experts said that rapidly setting up vaccination centers and getting more shots to communities will be crucial if Biden is to reach his target of 100 million shots in the first 100 days, a promise he repeated on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:26 IST
ANALYSIS-Biden's federal boost to vaccine rollout is critical to speeding inoculations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

President-elect Joe Biden's plan to boost the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including by spending $20 billion to create mass vaccination centers, should help speed up putting shots into the arms of millions of Americans, experts and officials told Reuters. The Biden administration on Thursday revealed a nearly $2 trillion proposal to address the economic harm from the COVID-19 pandemic that included $20 billion for vaccine distribution and $50 billion for testing. It builds on the $982 billion COVID relief bill passed in December, more than tripling the funding allocated to state and local governments for vaccine distribution.

"The vaccine rollout in the United States has been a dismal failure thus far," Biden said in a prime-time address. "This will be one of the most challenging operational efforts we've ever undertaken as a nation. We'll have to move heaven and earth to get more people vaccinated." More than a month into the United States' vaccination campaign, around 11 million Americans have been vaccinated – far short of the Trump administration's initial goal of 20 million people by the end of 2020. Federal officials largely left states to manage distribution, resulting in wide variations in vaccination rates even as daily deaths hit new records.

Experts said that rapidly setting up vaccination centers and getting more shots to communities will be crucial if Biden is to reach his target of 100 million shots in the first 100 days, a promise he repeated on Thursday. More infectious variants of the coronavirus have been found in the United States, adding to the need for rapid distribution.

"We're at the peak of the surge of the epidemic and we're in a race against time against these new variants. I think the game's changed in terms of what the strategy needs to be," Scott Gottlieb, former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Pfizer Inc board member, said in an interview. Pfizer and BioNTech SE and Moderna make the two vaccines being distributed in the United States. Gottlieb said that pushing doses to multiple channels around the country, such as pharmacies and mass vaccination sites, would make it easier to reach a wider group of Americans and that it would be a mistake to rely on only one method of distribution.

"The mistake we made was we relied on a single approach to how we were distributing" vaccines, he said. "We need to look at a lot of different approaches because certain people are going to be willing to go online, register, go to a big stadium, stand in line, and get a vaccine and certain patients won't." This week, the Trump administration said they would release millions of doses they had held back for second shots, a move Biden previously indicated he also favored. It encouraged states to expand access to people 65 and older or with certain medical conditions.

Mass vaccination centers will hasten the rollout because residents will have a single, widely-known location, experts said. They also tend to be closely connected to local governments and nonprofits, which can be an asset when contending with local factors, including hesitancy to take the vaccine or lack of health insurance.

"We have to move vaccination into the community and nearer to patients with mass vaccination sites and community vaccination units which will allow people to more easily access the vaccine," said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. Local public health officials told Reuters that mass vaccination centers have been effective once up and running, but they have been difficult and expensive to set up and staff.

Alan Harris, an emergency manager for Florida's Seminole county, said local centers including a mobile clinic have already vaccinated about 10% of the county's residents over 65. Trump's top health official Alex Azar said earlier this week that the administration will encourage states to set up more clinics but did not comment on funding. The administration says it expects to reach 1 million shots per day by the end of next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP: Woman alleges raped twice by Sub-Inspector

A woman here has alleged that she was rapedtwice by a sub-inspector who also made a video of the incident, police said on Friday.The woman has alleged that the sub-inspector SI posted at Jalalabad police station took her to a secluded place...

India, Japan sign pact to enhance mutual cooperation in ICTs

India and Japan signed a memorandum of understanding MoU to enhance cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies on Friday. According to an official release, the MoU was signed by Union Minister for Communications,...

Internal watchdog to probe how Justice Department prepared before Capitol riots

The U.S. Justice Departments internal watchdog will review how the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies prepared and responded to the storming of the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trumps supporters, Inspecto...

IRFC garners over Rs 1,398 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation on Friday raised a little over Rs 1,398 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opens for public subscription on Monday. A total of 5,34,563,007 equity shares have been allocat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021