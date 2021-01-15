WHO says guidance on travel can change in bid to protect economies

WHO says guidance on travel can change in bid to protect economiesReuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-01-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 23:28 IST
World Health Organization (WHO) guidance on travel during the pandemic could change over time as it tries to ensure economies don't become entirely isolated, WHO emergency chief Mike Ryan said on Friday.
"It is very difficult to legislate risk management at a global level that covers all kind of travel because circumstances change," he told a virtual briefing in Geneva.
