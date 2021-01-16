Left Menu
Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounts to 10,026 after 16 more deaths

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-01-2021 01:54 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 00:42 IST
The COVID-19 toll in West Bengalclimbed to 10,026 after 16 more succumbed to the virus onFriday, the health department said in a bulletin.

The coronavirus tally mounted to 5,64,098 with 623 freshcases, it said.

The discharge rate improved to 96.94 per cent, following656 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

At least 5,46,849 people have recovered in the state tilldate.

West Bengal now has 7,223 active cases, the bulletinsaid.

Kolkata and neighbouring North 24 Parganas accounted forfive fatalities each, while four deaths were reported fromSouth 24 Parganas and Hooghly, among other districts, it said.

Out of the 16 deaths, 13 were due to comorbidities whereCOVID-19 was incidental.

The maximum of 185 new infections were registered inNorth 24 Parganas, followed by 171 in the metropolis, thebulletin said.

Since Thursday, 30,560 samples have been tested, takingthe total number of such clinical examinations to 75,91,121.

Meanwhile, another senior doctor succumbed to the viruson Friday, health department officials said.

