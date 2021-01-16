Biden will keep Dr. Francis Collins as National Institute of Health director - statement

Biden will keep Dr. Francis Collins as National Institute of Health director - statementReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2021 03:03 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 02:13 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will keep Dr. Francis Collins as head of the National Institute of Health, his transition team said in a press release Friday.
First appointed as NIH director by former U.S. President Barack Obama in 2009, Collins will stay at the helm of America's premier health policy research agency as COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. near 400,000.
