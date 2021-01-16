Goa: Hospital worker gets first coronavirus vaccine dose

Left Menu
A hospital worker became thefirst person in Goa to receive the coronavirus vaccine onSaturday, health officials said.Ranganath Bhojje, a worker at the Goa Medical Collegeand Hospital GMCH near here, was the first to receive thevaccine dose in the coastal state, an official said.The vaccination drive began in the morning at sevendifferent centres, including two private hospitals, in thestate.Union minister Prakash Javadekar and Goa ChiefMinister Pramod Sawant were present at the GMCH when Bhojjewas given the dose.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-01-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 12:00 IST
A hospital worker became thefirst person in Goa to receive the coronavirus vaccine onSaturday, health officials said.

Ranganath Bhojje, a worker at the Goa Medical Collegeand Hospital (GMCH) near here, was the first to receive thevaccine dose in the coastal state, an official said.

The vaccination drive began in the morning at sevendifferent centres, including two private hospitals, in thestate.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar and Goa ChiefMinister Pramod Sawant were present at the GMCH when Bhojjewas given the dose. Ninety nine others will also get the doseat this facility on Saturday.

In South Goa, senior doctor Dr Ira Almeida took thevaccine at the T B hospital in Margao.

Several health workers lined up outside the facilitysince morning.

Javadekar and Sawant welcomed Bhojje with a rose afterhe was administered the vaccine.

''I would request family members of the persons who areadministered the vaccine not to crowd inside the centre. Theyshould stand outside and wait for the person to come out,''Javadekar said.

Sawant said the vaccination drive began at all theseven centres in the state and 700 beneficiaries will get thedose on the first day.

A team of doctors at all these centres would bemonitoring the health condition of the persons getting thedose, he said.

