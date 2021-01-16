Guj: Medical van driver, ex-MCI chief get vaccine among others

A medical van driver fromRajkot, along with doctors, on Saturday became one of thefirst beneficiaries of COVID-19 vaccine in Gujarat on thefirst day of the inoculation drive.

The drive began at 161 centres in the state where thevaccine jabs were administered to health workers almostsimultaneously.

Former president of Medical Council of India (MCI) DrKetan Desai, was the second person to receive the vaccine atcivil hospital in Ahmedabad.

In Ahmedabad civil hospital, the first doses ofvaccine were given to doctors in the presence of Gujarat ChiefMinister Vijay Rupani and deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

Medical Superintendents of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagarcivil hospitals will get the vaccine besides more than 16,000health workers in the state during the day.

In one of the centres in Rajkot, Ashokbhai, who drivesa medical van, became the first recipient of the vaccine.

''I am honoured that my name has been selected forfirst dose of vaccine at this centre in Rajkot. I didn't haveany apprehension about getting this vaccine. Everyone shouldtake it,'' Ashok bhai told reporters.

Vaccines are being given across six centers in Rajkot.

Dr Ketan Desai said, ''Nobody should have fear of sideeffects of this vaccine as it has passed through many trialsand experts have certified it''.

Gujarat Immunisation Officer Dr Nayan Jani said thestate state Health department has identified 4.31 lakh healthworkers, such as doctors and nurses, for the first phase ofthe vaccine drive starting tomorrow.

''After health workers, 6.93 lakh frontline workers,such as police personnel, 1.05 crore citizens above the age of50 and 2.75 lakh people under 50 with comorbidities will becovered under the vaccination drive,'' he said.

He said vaccine shots will be administered to 100health workers per centre every day.

''Beneficiaries will get an SMS through CO-WINapplication about address of the centre and otherinstructions,'' said Jani.

Around 15,000 vaccinators have already been trained bythe Health department and the entire administration is fullyprepared to roll out the drive in Gujarat, he added.

