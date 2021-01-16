Russia reports 24,092 new COVID-19 cases, 590 deaths

Russia on Saturday reported 24,092 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 4,674 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,544,623, the world's fourth largest.

Authorities also confirmed 590 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 65,085.

