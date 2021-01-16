COVID-19 vaccination programme launched in Pondy

The COVID-19 vaccinationprogramme was launched in Puducherry on Saturday with over24,000 health workers to be inoculated in the first phase ofthe drive.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy inaugurated the exercise atthe Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Children's hospital inneighbouring Ellaipillaichavady.

K Munusamy, a health worker at the hospital was the firstto be vaccinated in the Union Territory.

Secretary to Health T Arun and Director of Health andFamily Welfare services S Mohan Kumar were among thosepresent.

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, in a voice message, thanked thePrime Minister and the Union Health Minister for remarkableleadership and administrative acumen.

She also expressed her gratitude to the PM and HealthMinister for making vaccines available free of cost to allacross the country including Puducherry.

After launching the inoculation drive here, the ChiefMinister told reporters that in the initial phase thevaccination would be given to health workers, includingdoctors, nurses and those attached to the ANM besides Ashaworkers.

He noted that more than 24,000 health workers, including9000 from the Centrally administered JIPMER and Vector ControlResearch Centre will also be covered.

In the second phase, the vaccine will be administered tofrontline workers such as the Police, Revenue and PWDofficials, teachers, anganwadi workers and LocalAdministration Department, the Health department sources said.

The third phase would covering those above fifty yearsand also those having co morbidities like diabetes, bloodpressure and cancer.

Chief Minister said he had a written a letter to thePrime Minister requesting him to ensure that the CM,Ministers, political party leaders, MLAs also received theshots in the first phase.

Political leaders and Ministers should set an example byundergoing vaccination so that people would repose faith inthe programme, he said.

The health authorities here are vaccinating the targetedgroups in five centres in Puducherry (Government GH, MaternityHospital, Indira Gandhi Government Medical college hospital,JIPMER and Community Health Centre in the Karikalambakkamvillage).

The programme would be held from 9 am to 4 pm on fourdays a week namely on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays andSaturdays.

One hundred people would be covered at the scheduledsessions at each of the sites.

Trained health professionals are deployed to carry outvaccination in the sites.

