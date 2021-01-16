Left Menu
16 new cases of COVID-19, 2 more deaths reported in Pondy

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 16-01-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 14:30 IST
Puducherry, Jan 16 (PTI): The Union Territory ofPuducherry reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 during the last24 hours ending 10 AM on Saturday.

With this, the overall tally rose to 38,611, a pressrelease from the Director of Health and Family Welfare SMohan Kumar said.

He said two more persons - a69-year-old woman in Maheand a 60-year-old man in Puducherry - succumbed to theinfection in the last 24 hours, raising the toll to 642.

The two had co-morbidities of either myocardialinfarction or diabetes, he said.

Of the 38,611 cases reported so far, 286 were active,37,683 patients recovered and were discharged.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 percent and97.60 percent respectively.

While 5.32 lakh samples have been tested so far, 4.89lakh of samples turned out to be negative.

The Director said 22 patients recovered and weredischarged during last 24 hours.

The 16 new cases were tested - eight each fromPuducherry and Mahe regions - at the end of examination of2,146 samples.

Karaikal and Yanam regions did not report any freshcase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

