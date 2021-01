Bharat Biotech to pay compensation if Covaxin causes side effects

Bharat Biotech, which hasreceived a government purchase order for supply of 55 lakhdoses of Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine, said the company willpay compensation to recipients in case of any serious adverseeffects experienced after receiving the antidote.

In the consent form to be signed by the vaccinerecipients, Bharat Biotech said, ''In case of any adverseevents or serious adverse events, you will be providedmedically recognised standard of care in the governmentdesignated and authorised centres/hospitals.'' ''The compensation for serious adverse event will be paidby sponsor (BBIL) in case if the SAE is proven to be causallyrelated to the vaccine,'' the consent form said.

In phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials, Covaxin hasdemonstrated the ability to produce antidotes against COVID-19.

However the clinical efficacy of the vaccine is yet to beestablished and it is still being studied in phase 3 clinicaltrials, the vaccine maker said.

''Hence it is important to appreciate that receiving thevaccine does not mean that other precautions related toCOVID-19 need not be followed,'' the consent form said.

According to an industry expert, the company is liable topay compensation to people in case of serious side effects asthe vaccine is being administered while in the clinical trialmode.

The central licensing authority has granted permissionfor the sale or distribution of Covaxin for restricted use inemergency situations in public interest as an abundantcaution, in clinical trial mode.

Meanwhile, Joint Managing Directorof BharatBiotechInternational Ltd, SuchitraElla in her twitter account said,''Covaxin & Bharat Biotech is truly humbled & honoured to be ofservice to the nation & the fraternity of all first respondersof covid who have served public health.'' PTI GDKROH ROH

