After first jab, surgeon hails nation's efforts against virus

Dr Periyappuram, who performed the first successful heart transplant in Kerala, urged people to not fall prey to the false propaganda unleashed on social media against the global effort to end the pandemic. Some people have some misconceptions about vaccination.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 16-01-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 15:41 IST
Receiving the first shot of COVID-19vaccine in this southern port city, renowned cardio-thoracic surgeon Dr Jose Chacko Periyappuram on Saturday hailed the country's efforts to wipe out the novel coronavirus and said he felt comfortable after the vaccination.

Dr Periyappuram, who performed the first successful heart transplant in Kerala, urged people to not fall prey to the false propaganda unleashed on social media against the global effort to end the pandemic.

''Some people have some misconceptions about the vaccination. They are seen carried away by false propaganda unleashed through the social media,'' he said.

''My message to them is that don't fall prey to such wrong information,'' he told reporters after completing a 30-minute observation following vaccination at the GeneralHospital, Ernakulam.

He said the injection is totally harmless and there are hardly any possibilities of side-effects.

''This vaccination will definitely help boost our immunity. This message should be conveyed to society,'' he said.

Sharing his experience after receiving the first shot, DrPeriyappuram said he did not even feel pain as a well-trained nursing staff did the job efficiently.

According to officials, the COVID-19 vaccination drive takes place at 12 centres in Ernakulam district on Saturday.

