Bharat Biotech to pay compensation if Covaxin causes side effects

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-01-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 16:26 IST
Bharat Biotech, which hasreceived a government purchase order for supply of 55 lakhdoses of Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine, said the company willpay compensation to recipients in case of any serious adverseeffects experienced after receiving the antidote.

A consent form to be signed by the vaccine recipientssaid, ''In case of any adverse events or serious adverseevents, you will be provided medically recognised standard ofcare in the government designated and authorised centres andhospitals.'' ''The compensation for serious adverse event will be paidby sponsor (BBIL) in case if the SAE is proven to be causallyrelated to the vaccine,'' the form said.

In phase 1 and 2 clinical trials, Covaxin hasdemonstrated the ability to produce antidotes againstCOVID-19.

However the clinical efficacy of the vaccine is yet to beestablished and it is still being studied in phase 3 clinicaltrials.

''Hence, it is important to appreciate that receiving thevaccine does not mean that other precautions related toCOVID-19 need not be followed,'' it added.

According to an industry expert, the company is liable topay compensation to people in case of serious side effectscaused by the vaccine administered while in the clinical trialmode.

The central licensing authority has granted permissionfor the sale or distribution of Covaxin for restricted use inemergency situations in public interest as an abundantcaution, in clinical trial mode.

Meanwhile, Joint Managing Directorof BharatBiotechInternational Ltd, SuchitraElla in her twitter account said,''Covaxin & Bharat Biotech is truly humbled & honoured to be ofservice to the nation & the fraternity of all first respondersof covid who have served public health.'' PTI GDKROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

