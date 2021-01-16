Left Menu
Development News Edition

Here's how a walk in park may help mitigate work-related stress

While working people always are on a lookout to get rid of the stress related to office, a new study has found that people who regularly take walks in forests or greenspaces may have higher stress-coping abilities.

ANI | Tsukuba | Updated: 16-01-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 18:26 IST
Here's how a walk in park may help mitigate work-related stress
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

While working people always are on a lookout to get rid of the stress related to office, a new study has found that people who regularly take walks in forests or greenspaces may have higher stress-coping abilities. Work causes so much stress that it's become a global public health issue. Stress's impact on mental and physical health can also hurt productivity and result in economic loss.

In a study published in Public Health in Practice, researchers led by Professor Shinichiro Sasahara at the University of Tsukuba analysed workers' "sense of coherence" (SOC) scores, demographic attributes and their forest/greenspace walking habits. SOC comprises the triad of meaningfulness (finding a sense of meaning in life), comprehensibility (recognising and understanding stress), and manageability (feeling equipped to deal with stress). Studies have found factors such as higher education and being married can strengthen SOC, while smoking and not exercising can weaken it. People with strong SOC also have greater resilience to stress.

The study used survey data on more than 6,000 Japanese workers between 20 and 60 years old. It found stronger SOC among people who regularly took walks in forests or greenspaces. "SOC indicates mental capacities for realising and dealing with stress," Professor Sasahara says.

"With workplace stress as a focal issue, there's a clear benefit in identifying everyday activities that raise SOC. It seems we may have found one." People find comfort in nature, and in countries like Japan urban greenspaces are increasing in popularity where nature isn't readily accessible. This means many workers in cities can easily take a walk among the trees.

The researchers divided the survey respondents into four groups based on their frequency of forest/greenspace walking. Then, they compared their walking activity against attributes such as age, income, and marital status, and with the respondents' SOC scores, which were grouped as weak, middle, and strong. Those with strong SOC showed a significant correlation with both forest and greenspace walking at least once a week. This key finding implies the greater benefits of urban greening--not just environmental, but also socioeconomic.

"Our study suggests that taking a walk at least once a week in a forest or green space can help people have stronger SOC," explains Professor Sasahara. "Forest/greenspace walking is a simple activity that needs no special equipment or training. It could be a very good habit for improving mental health and managing stress." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Rs 1,000-cr seed fund for startups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Rs 1,000-cr seed fund for startups....

Nearly 700 healthcare workers in Goa vaccinated with Covisheild

Nearly 700 healthcare workers were vaccinated with Covisheild at seven centres in Goa after the nationwide launch of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the COVID-19 vaccine today at 11 am...

TAAI urges govt to do away with quarantine norms for travellers vaccinated against COVID-19

Travel agents body TAAI on Saturday urged the government to come out with guidelines for travellers, both domestic and international, who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and asked to do away with quarantine requirement for such trave...

Ex-CEO of BARC Partho Dasgupta, arrested in TRP scam, hospitalised

Partho Dasgupta, a former CEO ofTV ratings agency BARC who was arrested in the TelevisionRating Points TRP rigging case, has been admitted to the ICUof a hospital here after his sugar level shot up, officialssaid on Saturday.His daughter to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021