Left Menu
Development News Edition

India is 'atmanirbhar' in protecting its people: Niti Ayog's VK Paul

After taking COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi on Saturday NITI Aayog member VK Paul said that the country has demonstrated that it can be 'atmanirbhar' in protecting its people by making vaccines in a short span.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 19:35 IST
India is 'atmanirbhar' in protecting its people: Niti Ayog's VK Paul
Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After taking COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi on Saturday NITI Aayog member VK Paul said that the country has demonstrated that it can be 'atmanirbhar' in protecting its people by making vaccines in a short span. "Today we have demonstrated that we can be 'atmanirbhar' in protecting people of India, in a frontline technology like creating vaccines over a short period of time. We have two made in India vaccines licensed today, both are great vaccines," said Dr VK Paul.

He also urged people to embrace vaccination, adding that the clinical trials of vaccines in other countries is still going on. "Phase 3 trial still going on. Phase 3 trial of even Pfizer, Moderna is still going on but look at the data, benefits are overwhelming compared to risk. The world has decided to move forward, take benefit and ensure what's needed in this stage," he said.

He further said that safety is proven without doubt on thousands of individuals and that one should respect the scientific processes that unfolded in extremely different, difficult and unusual circumstances. "Today two great vaccines are available. Whatever vaccine you're allotted, please take it," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing. Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

The drugs regulatory body of India has currently approved two vaccines. Pune-based Serum Institute of India has developed the Covishield vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University while the Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Medical Council of research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bird flu in poultry confirmed in 9 districts of Maharashtra; culling operation on in MP, Chhattisgarh

The Centre on Saturday said bird flu in poultry has been confirmed in nine districts of Maharashtra while culling operation in poultry is underway in one district each in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Apart from poultry, the viral diseas...

Portuguese hospitals under pressure as COVID-19 cases reach record

Portugals fragile health system is under growing pressure due to a worrying rise in coronavirus infections, with the country reporting 10,947 new cases and 166 deaths on Saturday, the worst surge since the pandemic started last year. The ca...

C'garh: Naxal carrying Rs 8 lakh reward killed in Bijapur

A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs8 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district on Saturday, a police official said.The gunfight took place around 4.30 pm in a forest between Kutru and K...

COVID-19 inoculation drive successfully conducted on first day: Health ministry

Over 1.65 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated with COVID-19 jabs at 3,351 session sites across the country on Saturday and no case of post-inoculation hospitalisation has been reported so far, the government said on the first day of Indias m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021