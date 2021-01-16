India is 'atmanirbhar' in protecting its people: Niti Ayog's VK Paul

After taking COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi on Saturday NITI Aayog member VK Paul said that the country has demonstrated that it can be 'atmanirbhar' in protecting its people by making vaccines in a short span. "Today we have demonstrated that we can be 'atmanirbhar' in protecting people of India, in a frontline technology like creating vaccines over a short period of time. We have two made in India vaccines licensed today, both are great vaccines," said Dr VK Paul.

He also urged people to embrace vaccination, adding that the clinical trials of vaccines in other countries is still going on. "Phase 3 trial still going on. Phase 3 trial of even Pfizer, Moderna is still going on but look at the data, benefits are overwhelming compared to risk. The world has decided to move forward, take benefit and ensure what's needed in this stage," he said.

He further said that safety is proven without doubt on thousands of individuals and that one should respect the scientific processes that unfolded in extremely different, difficult and unusual circumstances. "Today two great vaccines are available. Whatever vaccine you're allotted, please take it," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing. Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

The drugs regulatory body of India has currently approved two vaccines. Pune-based Serum Institute of India has developed the Covishield vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University while the Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Medical Council of research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology. (ANI)

