COVID-19: 571 new cases in Mumbai, active tally dips below 7k

The number of COVID-19 cases inMumbai reached 3,02,223 after 571 people were detected withthe infection on Saturday, while the toll rose to 11,235 aftereight deaths, an official said.

The number of people who have recovered has reached2,83,135, or 93 per cent of the total caseload, after 700people were discharged during the day, he added.

The city's active case tally has dipped below the7,000-mark and stands at 6,965.

The metropolis' case doubling time is 392 days, andthe daily growth rate is 0.21 per cent, while there are 133containment zones and 2,365 sealed buildings, as per BMC data.

With 16,805 samples being examined in the last 24hours, the overall number of tests in the country's financialcapital went up to 25,82,248 as on Saturday, the officialsaid.

