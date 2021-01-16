Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: 5,592 healthcare workers vaccinated on day one

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-01-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 21:06 IST
C'garh: 5,592 healthcare workers vaccinated on day one

As many as 5,592 healthcareworkers out of expected 9,135 beneficiaries, includingdoctors and employees of government hospitals, were inoculatedfor COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, officials said.

The first day of the nationwide drive went smoothly atall 97 centres in the state, they said.

''So far post-vaccination complication has not beenreported anywhere,'' said state Mission Director for theNational Health Mission Priyanka Shukla.

Total of 5,592 persons were inoculated, she told PTI.

Earlier, officials had said that 9,135 persons were toreceive the jab on day one.

''I am glad to have become part of this historic day. Iam feeling happy and completely normal,'' said Tulsa Tandi(51), a woman sanitation worker at Dr BR Ambedkar MemorialHospital here who was the first to receive the jab in thestate.

Tandi was administered Covishield vaccine at PanditJawaharlal Nehru Memorial Medical College, which is among fivevaccination centres in Raipur district, an official said.

Tandi, who has worked in the COVID-19 ward of thehospital since the outbreak last March, said she nevercontracted the infection.

The other four vaccination centres here are All IndiaInstitute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, Districthospital Pandri, NHMMI hospital and Mission hospital, Tilda.

AIIMS Raipur Director Dr Nitin M Nagarkar and MalkhanJangade, a housekeeping staff of the institute, took the firstshot of the vaccine at the AIIMS centre.

''We can say that the worst phase of COVID-19 isover...It is a proud moment for the entire county as we aregetting a 'made in India' vaccine,'' Dr Nagarkar said.

Jangade said he was absolutely normal, adding thatpeople should have no fear about the vaccine.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the ''frontlinewarriors'' (healthcare workers and others) are now ''fulfillinganother responsibility of service to humanity by taking dosesthemselves to build the trust among people on the vaccine.'' ''Best wishes to everyone including sister Tulsa Tandiji,'' Baghel tweeted.

As many as 2,67,399 beneficiaries are registered toreceive vaccine shots during the first phase of the drive,said Shukla, nodal officer for vaccination drive in the state.

PTI TKP BNMKRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi begins COVID-19 vaccination drive; over 4,300 heatlhcare workers get shots first

After witnessing three waves of COVID-19 which has claimed over 10,000 lives so far, Delhi began its vaccination drive on Saturday administering the jab to over 4,300 health workers amid cheers and applause, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejri...

Uganda's Museveni wins sixth term, rival alleges fraud

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has scored a decisive election victory to win a sixth term, the countrys election commission said on Saturday, but his main rival Bobi Wine denounced the results as fraudulent and urged citizens to reject t...

Sherpas successfully complete first winter summit of K2; Spanish climber killed

A team of climbers from Nepal on Saturday become the first mountaineers to successfully complete a winter attempt on the summit of K2, the worlds second tallest peak.The group of sherpas had paused at a point 70 metres short of the 8,611 me...

Haryana Staff Selection Commission cancels written exams of gram sachiv

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission on Saturday announced to cancel written exams held on January 9 and 10 for around 700 posts of gram sachiv, following claims that question papers were leaked.Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021