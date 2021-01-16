Health workers at Delhi hospital 'happy' after getting vaccinated

All the health workers who were administered the vaccine are healthy and happy, and there are no signs of complications yet, said nodal officer at Rajiv Gandhi Superspecialty Hospital, Dr Ajeet Jain on Saturday. "The vaccine was administered to the health care workers who have worked at our hospital. These workers have earlier handled a lot of COVID-19 positive patients and seen their sufferings. They are more than happy after getting vaccinated," Jain said.

While talking about the vaccines he said, "A lot of medicines and vaccines came during the time, people were hopeful that a solution for the COVID-19 will soon come. At last, we have the vaccine to fight Coronavirus." The nodal officer claimed that no beneficiary has yet complained about any complication occurring after vaccine administration. "All the beneficiaries are in our contact. If any person suffers from fever or any other problem due to the vaccination process, then our team will deal with it. Our ambulances are also ready," he added.

Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. The central government has introduced an application named CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work) to monitor the entire vaccination process.

The full initial procurement amount of 1.65 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines against Covid-19 have been allocated to all States/UTs in the proportion of Health Care Workers database, Union Health Ministry stated. Two vaccines--Covaxin and Covishield-- have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU) after going through established safety and immunogenicity in a well-prescribed regulatory process and these will be administered during the vaccination drive. (ANI)

