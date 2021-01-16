Maha: 1,740 of 2,300 get vaccinated on day 1 in Thane

A total of 1,740 out of 2,300registered beneficiaries were covered on the first day of theCOVID-19 vaccination drive in Thane district, officials said.

District Medical Officer Manish Renge said 75.63 percent target was achieved at the 23 vaccination centres.

District Civil Surgeon Kailash Pawar was the first tobe administered the vaccine, Renge said.

