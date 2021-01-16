Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 1,740 of 2,300 get vaccinated on day 1 in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-01-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 22:54 IST
Maha: 1,740 of 2,300 get vaccinated on day 1 in Thane

A total of 1,740 out of 2,300registered beneficiaries were covered on the first day of theCOVID-19 vaccination drive in Thane district, officials said.

District Medical Officer Manish Renge said 75.63 percent target was achieved at the 23 vaccination centres.

District Civil Surgeon Kailash Pawar was the first tobe administered the vaccine, Renge said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Married couple, man held for thefts in Thane homes

Three people were arrested forhouse-breaking thefts HBT in Thanes Kalyan and Ambernathareas, police said on Saturday.Shekhar Nair, his wife Sunita and accomplice DevendraShetty would zero in on homes of which owners were out ofstation, carr...

Security guard administered COVID vaccine admitted at AIIMS after developing allergic reaction

A security guard who was administered a shot of Covaxin at AIIMS here on Saturday was admitted at the hospital after he developed an allergic reaction as part of severe adverse events following immunisation.According to AIIMS Director Rande...

Murder convict Dustin Higgs executed in last federal execution under Trump administration

Outgoing US President Donald Trumps administration carried out its last federal execution when Dustin John Higgs, convicted of kidnapping and murdering three women in 1996, was executed in the early hours of Saturday. Higgs became the 13th ...

Vaccination drive suspended in Maha till Monday due to Co-Win app glitches

Maharashtra public healthminister Rajesh Tope on Saturday evening announced suspensionof the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state till Mondayowing to problems in the Co-Win app.The app has been created by the Centre for managingregistrat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021