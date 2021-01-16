584 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 4 deaths

Karnataka has reported 584 newCOVID-19 cases and four related fatalities, taking the totalinfection count to 9,31,252 and the toll to 12,162, the Healthdepartment said on Saturday.

The day also saw 676 patients getting discharged afterrecovery.

Out of the fresh cases reported on Saturday, 282 caseswere from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Cumulatively 9,31,252 COVID-19 positive cases have beenconfirmed in the state, which includes 12,162 deaths and9,10,377 discharges, the Health department said in itsbulletin.

Out of 8,694 active cases, 8,513 patients are stable inisolation at designated hospitals, while 181 are in IntensiveCare Units.

Two of the deaths reported today were from BengaluruUrban, followed by Mandya and Dakshina Kannada (1).

Among the districts where new cases were reported,Bengaluru Urban accounted for 282, Mysuru 36, Tumakuru andBelagavi 35, Dakshina Kannada 20, Chikkaballapura 18, followedby others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases,3,94,495, followed by Mysuru 52,990 and Ballari 39,062.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with3,84,437, followed by Mysuru 51,696 and Ballari 38,338.

A total of over 1,58,84,994 samples have been tested sofar, out of which 95,016 were tested on Saturday alone.

As on date 14 people in the state have tested positivefor UK strain of coronavirus.

So far 47 UK returnees and 26 primary contacts havetested positive during the RT-PCR tests, among whom 14 havebeen confirmed with UK strain, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)