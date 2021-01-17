Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 00:20 IST
COVID survivor from LNJP, thrilled to be third one to get jab

A clerical staff of LNJP Hospital, who had contracted COVID-19 infection a few months ago along with his entire family, was on Saturday elated to be on the third spot in the line of the healthcare workers who received the vaccine shots at the facility.

Naveen Kumar, 27, was all smiles after getting his first dose of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, and said it felt nice to get a rose from the vaccinating staff right after getting the jab.

''I felt no fear at all. I just feels normal and there is no pain. I called my wife immediately after getting the shot and my family members were excited too,'' he said.

Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital was converted into a dedicated coronavirus facility soon after the first case was reported here on March 1, and till date it has treated over 10,000 COVID-19 patients that drew praise from both Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

''I am a Covid survivor and so is the rest of my family, my parents, wife and my two year-old daughter. So, I feel even more shared to get this vaccine shot and now after 28 days will be called for the second shot,'' Kumar told PTI.

Nurse Biji Tomy, a native of Kerala, received the first COVID-19 vaccine shot at the LNJP Hospital while Central District Programme Officer Puneet Jaitley was the second person to get the shot at the British-era hospital.

Nurse Atmaja was administered a dose of Covishield in the presence of Kejriwal who visited the facility in the afternoon, interacted with a few healthcare workers who had received the shots and hailed their humanitarian service in the battle against the pandemic of the century.

Kumar said he was contracted the infection in September but thankfully all family members survived it.

Today, it was a ''moment of pride'' for India and taking the jab felt a ''sense of blessing'', he said.

''During the peak COVID time, I worked here wearing a PPE kit and it was very tough. Society would see us a potential carriers of the infection, and my own neighbourhood in Burari was a containment zone for sometime,'' he said.

''We owe our lives to these doctors and nurses, they are the true corona warriors and we salute them,'' he said. A total of 32 persons, 25 men and seven women received shots at the LNJP Hospital on Saturday, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

