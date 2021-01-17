Thailand reports 374 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported 374 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its total infections to 12,054.

No death was reported, while 10 of the new cases were imported from abroad, Thailand's COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing. Thailand has recorded 70 coronavirus-related deaths since a year ago.

