Left Menu
Development News Edition

Highest number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in UP on first day of inoculation

Of the 1.91 lakh beneficiaries administered COVID-19 vaccine shots on the first day of the countrywide vaccination drive, the highest number of inoculations were carried out in Uttar Pradesh with 21291 people taking the jab. The first COVID-19 vaccine shots in India were given on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 12:31 IST
Highest number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in UP on first day of inoculation
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Of the 1.91 lakh beneficiaries administered COVID-19 vaccine shots on the first day of the countrywide vaccination drive, the highest number of inoculations were carried out in Uttar Pradesh with 21291 people taking the jab. The first COVID-19 vaccine shots in India were given on Saturday. Of the 208826 total active COVID-19 cases in the country, Kerala has the highest number at 68633 followed by Maharashtra at 53163, UP at 9162, Karnataka at 8713, West Bengal at 7151, and Tamil Nadu at 6128, according to the Health ministry data.

More than one crore cases and 1.5 lakh fatalities later, India took its first steps out of the pandemic with shots of the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines being administered at medical centres across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive while reassuring the country that emergency use authorisation was given to two Made in India vaccines only after scientists were convinced of their safety and effectiveness, and urged people to beware of propaganda and rumours.

According to the Health ministry data, the highest number of vaccines were administered in UP at 21291 followed by Andhra Pradesh at 18412, Maharashtra at 18328, Bihar at 18169, Odisha at 13746, Karnataka at 13594, Gujarat at 10787, Rajasthan at 9279, West Bengal at 9730, Madhya Pradesh at 9219, Kerala at 8062.

Besides, 5592 people in Chhattisgarh, 5,589 in Haryana, 4,319 in Delhi, 3653 in Telangana, 3528 in Assam, 3096 in Jharkhand, 2276 in Uttarakhand, 2,044 in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,517 in Himachal Pradesh and 1319 in Punjab were administered the vaccine on the first day.

Of the first day beneficiaries, 585 people were vaccinated in Manipur, 561 in Nagaland, 509 in Meghalaya, 426 in Goa, 355 in Tripura, 314 in Mizoram, 274 in Puducherry, 265 in Chandigarh, 225 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 120 in Sikkim, 80 from Dadra And Nagar Haveli, 79 from Ladakh, 43 from Daman and Diu and 21 from Lakshadweep. The Health ministry said 3,352 vaccination sessions were held and 1,91,181 beneficiaries vaccinated on the first day.

The 11 states and union territories where both Covishield and Covaxin were administered were Assam (65 sessions), Bihar (301), Delhi (81), Haryana (77), Karnataka (242), Maharashtra (285), Odisha (161), Rajasthan (167) Tamil Nadu (160), Telangana (14) and Uttar Pradesh (317).

The sessions in states where Covishield was administered include 2 sessions in Andaman and Nicobar, 332 in Andhra Pradesh, 9 in Arunachal Pradesh, 4 in Chandigarh, 97 in Chhattisgarh, 1 each Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, 7 in Goa, he said.

Covishield was administered in 161 session in Gujarat, 28 sessions in Himachal Pradesh, 41 in J-K, 48 in Jharkhand and 133 from Kerala, 2 in Ladakh, 1 in Lakshadweep, 150 in Madhya Pradesh, 10 each in Manipur and Meghalaya, 5 in Mizoram, 9 in Nagaland, 8 in Puducherry, 59 in Punjab, 2 in Sikkim, 18 in Tripura, 34 in Uttarakhand and 183 in West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Saand Ki Aankh' director Tushar Hiranandani's next a biopic, casting underway

Director Tushar Hiranandani on Sunday said the script of his upcoming project, a biopic on a young entrepreneur, is complete and he has started the films casting process.Hiranandani made his directorial debut with the 2019 hit Saand Ki Aank...

Cricket-India 336 all out after Sundar-Thakur rearguard in Brisbane

India conceded a 33-run first innings lead to Australia after being bowled out for 336 on day three of the deciding fourth and final test in Brisbane on Sunday.Resuming on 62 for two, the tourists had slumped to 186-6 but debutant Washingto...

John Orsini, Ruby Modine board pandemic-inspired thriller 'The Survivalist'

Actor John Orsini and Ruby Modine are the latest additions to the cast of Yale Productions pandemic-inspired thriller The Survivalist. Directed by Jon Keeyes, the movie also features actors John Malkovich, Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Thaddeus ...

Highest number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in UP on first day of inoculation

Of the 1.91 lakh beneficiaries administered COVID-19 vaccine shots on the first day of the countrywide vaccination drive, the highest number of inoculations were carried out in Uttar Pradesh with 21291 people taking the jab. The first COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021