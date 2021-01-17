246 new COVID cases, 8 deaths in Delhi

Delhi registered 246 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in around eight months, and eight more deaths on Sunday, as the positivity rate dipped to 0.36 per cent, the Health Department said.

The infection tally rose to 6,32,429 and the death toll mounted to 10,746, according to a health bulletin.

This is the 14th time that the daily count stood below the 500 mark in January and the eight consecutive day since January 10 when the figures have stood below the 400mark.

The 246 new cases came out of the 67,463 tests, including 40,102 RT-PCR and 27,361 rapid antigen tests. The active cases dropped to 2,544 from 2,691 the previous day, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.36 per cent, the department said.

As many as 6,18,754 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday, ''The positivity rate has remained below 0.5 per cent for the last few days. We can comfortably say that the third wave is on the wane. Cases have decreased. Still, I want to appeal to people to take precautions and use masks.'' PTI GVSHMB

