Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayer aims to help CureVac with COVID-19 vaccine output, says CEO

German pharmaceutical giant Bayer is examining whether it can help CureVac to produce its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Sunday. Baumann said the drugmaker was "intensively examining" whether to expand its co-operation to include manufacturing the vaccine for CureVac. "With our production network in Germany and the USA and the corresponding lead time, we would in principle be in a position to produce vaccine in larger quantities," he said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-01-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 16:29 IST
Bayer aims to help CureVac with COVID-19 vaccine output, says CEO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

German pharmaceutical giant Bayer is examining whether it can help CureVac to produce its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Sunday. Though inoculation campaigns have started around the world using various COVID-19 vaccines, many countries say their ability to get shots into arms is being limited by lower than expected supplies owing to a shortage of production.

"We are prepared to pull out all the stops for this," Werner Baumann told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper. "This is not primarily about financial considerations but about making the vaccine available as quickly as possible."

Bayer agreed this month to help fellow German company CureVac with development of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is in late-stage clinical trials and has not yet been approved. Baumann said the drugmaker was "intensively examining" whether to expand its co-operation to include manufacturing the vaccine for CureVac.

"With our production network in Germany and the USA and the corresponding lead time, we would in principle be in a position to produce vaccine in larger quantities," he said. On Friday U.S. drugmaker Pfizer said there would be a temporary slowdown of shipments of the vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech, citing changes in manufacturing processes to boost output.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kerala must use pandemic as a great opportunity to reskill non-resident Keralites: Irudaya Rajan

Amidst the return of a massive number of non-resident Keralites to the state following the pandemic, a renowned expert on migration has urged the state to use the calamity as an opportunity to re-skill these returnees prospective migrants s...

INSIGHT-The fight to avert one last execution on Trump's watch

On Thursday evening, Dustin Higgs, 48, waited in a cell on death row at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, his scheduled execution less than 24 hours away.A five-minute drive down the road, members of his legal team sat around a la...

Odisha: STF busts organised cargo theft racket, 10 held

A Special Task Force STF of the Crime Branch busted an organised cargo theft racket near Cuttack district and over 50 metric tons of Low Ash Metallurgical LAM Coke worth Rs 13,50,000 was seized, said Director General of Police DGP Odisha, A...

Shift Freight expects its topline to touch Rs 50 cr by FY2022

On-demand shifting services provider Shift Freight expects its topline to touch Rs 50 crore by the end of fiscal 2022 on the back of a pan-India presence and a significant jump in daily movements, its Co-founder, Avinash Raghav has said.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021