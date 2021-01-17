PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 11 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 11 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4982 4895 62 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 885985 876949 7140 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16811 16697 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 216831 212836 1073 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 258739 253569 1457 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 20537 19978 330 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 293501 283111 3558 ------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3360 3349 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 632429 619139 10746 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 52405 50771 756 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 255872 245107 4368 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 266309 261230 2985 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 56943 55280 954 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 123343 120198 1921------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 117686 115411 1050 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 931997 911232 12166------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 847251 775176 3463------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9646 9404 128 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 251578 241426 3753------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1990759 1886469 50438------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 28856 28147 366 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13705 13413 144 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4322 4228 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 12058 11713 88 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 333310 329318 1900 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 38646 37720 642 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 170605 162484 5504------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 315181 307384 2747 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 6029 5741 130 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 830772 812568 12264------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 291666 285898 1577------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33320 32863 388------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 94803 89552 1611 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 596528 579071 8576 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 565273 548136 10053------------------------------------------------------------Total 10572038 10210463 152405------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Ladakh as the state health bulletin is not yet out.

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,05,57,985 and the death toll at 1,52,274. The ministry said that 1,01,96,885 people have so far recovered from the infection. PTI TEAM SRY

