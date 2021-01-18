Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico says it's OK with getting less Pfizer vaccine for now

On Sunday, 11,170 new cases were confirmed.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 18-01-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 08:56 IST
Mexico says it's OK with getting less Pfizer vaccine for now

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday that his government has agreed with a U.N. proposal to delay shipments of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to countries like Mexico that had exiting purchase agreements, in order to get more doses to poorer countries quicker.

López Obrador said the delayed shipments would be made up later.

“Anyway, that won't change our plan, because we are already seeking out other vaccines,”' López Obrador said, referring to the AstraZeneca vaccine as well as the Chinese CanSino and Russian Sputnik V vaccines, neither of which has been approved for use yet.

“We are going to have enough vaccines.” Mexico has so far received almost a half million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and used nearly all of them.

López Obrador criticised wealthier countries that have stockpiled large amounts of vaccines but have not used them.

“We are going to have more authority and rights than those who get vaccines and don't administer them, who keep them frozen, as is happening in some countries in Europe,” López Obrador said.

Teams vaccinating front-line health care workers in Mexico have administered about 463,000 shots so far, far short of the country's total of 750,000 such workers, each of whom will require two doses.

Mexico posted its second day of more than 20,000 coronavirus infections Saturday, suggesting a surge in a country already struggling in many areas with overflowing hospitals.

There were 20,523 newly confirmed cases Saturday, after 21,366 infections were reported Friday. On Sunday, 11,170 new cases were confirmed. Reporting normally declines on weekends, so the coming week could bring even higher numbers.

Officials reported 1,219 deaths Saturday, which was a near-record for one day, and 463 deaths Sunday.

Mexico has now seen over 1.64 million total infections and registered over 140,000 deaths so far in the pandemic. With the country's extremely low testing rate, official estimates suggest the real death toll is closer to 195,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Parler's website is back online, but app still not in stores

The chief executive of social media platform Parler, popular with American right-wing users but which virtually vanished after the U.S. Capitol riot, posted a brief message on the companys website. Parlers app, however, remains offline.Hell...

China, Hong Kong stocks climb on upbeat GDP data

China and Hong Kong shares climbed on Monday, as investors cheered better-than-expected gross domestic product data GDP pointing to a solid recovery in the worlds second-largest economy. The CSI300 index rose 0.8 to 5,504.17 by the end of t...

NFL-Chargers appoint Rams defensive coordinator Staley as new head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers have named LA Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their new head coach, the National Football League team said on Sunday. The move comes after the Chargers ended Anthony Lynns four-year run as head coach fo...

Ellen DeGeneres Show: Justin Timberlake reveals name of second baby with Jessica Biel

American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake on Sunday local time opened up about welcoming a second child with wife Jessica Biel. According to ENews, comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres shared a preview clip from her interview with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021