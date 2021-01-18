Telangana yet to use Covaxin; inoculation underway in 324 sites

The COVID-19 vaccinationprogramme was underway on the second day in Telangana with thegovernment making arrangements in total 324 centres for theinoculation, a senior official of the State government said onMonday.

The official said on the second day also SerumInstitute's Covishield will be administered as BharatBiotech's Covaxin is yet to be dispatched to the centres.

Telangana received 20,000 doses of the Covaxine asagainst 3.64 lakh of Covishied.

''Today (Monday) vaccination programme will be done in324 session sites. Each site will administer 50 people. OnlyCovishield will be given as Covaxin is yet to reach thesites,'' the official told P T I.

The official further said Covaxin has not been used asthe state received fewer quantities.

The COVID-19 vaccine was successfully rolled out inTelangana on Saturday with about 4,000 healthcare personnelreceiving the first dose.

State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao hadsaid the vaccination programme was started at 140 sites out ofthe 1,213 locations in the state.

While vaccination has been targeted to be given to4,296 on January 16, it was administered to 3,962 people,official sources said.

Described as the world's largest inoculation drive,Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched India'sCOVID-19 vaccination programme and asserted that the made-in-India vaccines being rolled out will ensure a ''decisivevictory'' for the country over the coronavirus pandemic.

