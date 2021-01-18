Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana yet to use Covaxin; inoculation underway in 324 sites

The COVID-19 vaccinationprogramme was underway on the second day in Telangana with thegovernment making arrangements in total 324 centres for theinoculation, a senior official of the State government said onMonday.The official said on the second day also SerumInstitutes Covishield will be administered as BharatBiotechs Covaxin is yet to be dispatched to the centres.Telangana received 20,000 doses of the Covaxine asagainst 3.64 lakh of Covishied.Today Monday vaccination programme will be done in324 session sites.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-01-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 11:25 IST
Telangana yet to use Covaxin; inoculation underway in 324 sites
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The COVID-19 vaccinationprogramme was underway on the second day in Telangana with thegovernment making arrangements in total 324 centres for theinoculation, a senior official of the State government said onMonday.

The official said on the second day also SerumInstitute's Covishield will be administered as BharatBiotech's Covaxin is yet to be dispatched to the centres.

Telangana received 20,000 doses of the Covaxine asagainst 3.64 lakh of Covishied.

''Today (Monday) vaccination programme will be done in324 session sites. Each site will administer 50 people. OnlyCovishield will be given as Covaxin is yet to reach thesites,'' the official told P T I.

The official further said Covaxin has not been used asthe state received fewer quantities.

The COVID-19 vaccine was successfully rolled out inTelangana on Saturday with about 4,000 healthcare personnelreceiving the first dose.

State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao hadsaid the vaccination programme was started at 140 sites out ofthe 1,213 locations in the state.

While vaccination has been targeted to be given to4,296 on January 16, it was administered to 3,962 people,official sources said.

Described as the world's largest inoculation drive,Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched India'sCOVID-19 vaccination programme and asserted that the made-in-India vaccines being rolled out will ensure a ''decisivevictory'' for the country over the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Samsung's Lee receives 30-month prison term in bribery trial

A South Korean court sentenced Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee to two and a half years in prison, the court said on Monday, which will have major ramifications for his leadership of the tech giant as well as Koreas views toward...

Tennis-Four more Australian Open participants infected with COVID-19

More players were forced into hard quarantine ahead of the Australian Open with officials confirming on Monday that four additional participants, including an athlete, tested positive for COVID-19 among those arriving in Melbourne. Health a...

UN chief calls for protection of civilians as violence spikes in Sudan’s West Darfur

According to media reports, at least 83 people, including women and children, have been killed and more than 160 wounded in inter-communal clashes this weekend. Several houses are also said to have been destroyed and about 50,000 people d...

It was a good enough performance to win: Klopp after draw against Man Utd

After being held to a goalless draw by Manchester United, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his side produced a good enough performance to win the game but they were restricted to a draw because they could not score goals. We have a point...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021