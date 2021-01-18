Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccineReuters | Almaty | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:04 IST
Uzbekistan plans to purchase 100,000 doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, the Central Asian nation's health ministry said on Monday.
The country of 34 million is working on the deal together with vaccine alliance Gavi, the ministry said in a statement.
