Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:04 IST
Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine
Uzbekistan plans to purchase 100,000 doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, the Central Asian nation's health ministry said on Monday.

The country of 34 million is working on the deal together with vaccine alliance Gavi, the ministry said in a statement.

