Russia to vaccinate over 20 million people in Q1, says deputy PM

Russia to vaccinate over 20 million people in Q1, says deputy PMReuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:09 IST
Russia plans to vaccinate more than 20 million people against COVID-19 in the first quarter of this year, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday.
Golikova added that Russia, which has registered two vaccines against the virus, plans to register a third vaccine on Feb. 16.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tatiana Golikova
- Russia