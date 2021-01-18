Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 in Delhi: 161 new cases, 8 deaths; positivity rate dips to 0.32 pc

Still, I want to appeal to people to take precautions and use masks. The 161 new cases came out of the 50,523 tests conducted the previous day, including 32,368 RT-PCR tests and 18155 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.Of the total 10,128 beds in COVID hospitals in the city, 9,073 are vacant.The number of tests done per million, as on Sunday, was over 5.22 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 99 lakh.The bulletin said that 6,19,501 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:52 IST
COVID-19 in Delhi: 161 new cases, 8 deaths; positivity rate dips to 0.32 pc
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Delhi recorded 161 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over eight months, and eight deaths on Monday, as the positivity rate dipped to 0.32 per cent, authorities said.

The infection tally in the city rose to 6,32,590 and the death toll mounted to 10,754, they said.

This is the 15th time that the daily count stood below the 500-mark in January, and the fourth consecutive day since January 15 when the figures have stood below the 300-mark.

The city recorded 246 new cases on January 17; 299 cases on January 16 and 295 cases on January 15.

On January 14, Delhi had recorded 340 cases and four deaths as the daily fatality count had dropped to a single digit after several months.

The active cases tally on Monday dropped to 2,332 from 2,544 the previous day, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.32 per cent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Sunday, ''The positivity rate has remained below 0.5 per cent for the last few days. We can comfortably say that the third wave is on the wane. Cases have decreased. Still, I want to appeal to people to take precautions and use masks.'' The 161 new cases came out of the 50,523 tests conducted the previous day, including 32,368 RT-PCR tests and 18155 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Of the total 10,128 beds in COVID hospitals in the city, 9,073 are vacant.

The number of tests done per million, as on Sunday, was over 5.22 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 99 lakh.

The bulletin said that 6,19,501 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks replies on report of high-powered committee on Chardham project

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the parties to file their replies or objections, if any, on the report filed by the high-powered committee, monitoring the Chardham highway project on the widening of the roads up to Indo-China border in Ut...

I-League: Real Kashmir set sights on grabbing maximum points against Delhi

After beating Chennai City FC 2-0 in their previous match, Real Kashmir FC will aim to build on their winning momentum, grabbing maximum points, when they lock horns against fourth-placed Sudeva Delhi FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on ...

2 Syrians charged with terrorism over army officer's killing

Two Syrians have been charged in Germany for alleged links to a terrorist organisation on suspicion they were involved in the killing of an army officer in their homeland in 2012, prosecutors said Monday.Khedr AK was charged with membership...

WIDER IMAGE-Trump sought the world's attention and got it. Now the White House reality show ends

A red tie, often tied too long. A raised fist, often held high to a supportive crowd. A scowling face. A raised voice. President Donald Trump never hid how he felt. His words and body language made his thoughts clear.For more than four year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021