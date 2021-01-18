Germany says its new COVID-19 infections are much too high

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Germany is far too high, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

Concern about new variants of the virus are the reason Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders have brought forward a planned meeting to Tuesday, he added.

"We still have a big risk ... that is the risk of mutation," Seibert told a regular news conference, adding that there needed to be a joint European response. (Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Thomas Seythal)

