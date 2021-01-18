14,406 health care staff vaccinated in AP;no adverse affect reported

Amaravati, Jan 18 (PTI): No adverse events were reportedas 14,606 healthcare staff were administered the coronavirusvaccine on the third day in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

The health department said 316 sessions were held acrossthe state for the third consecutive day.

The highest number of 1,923 people were vaccinated inEast Godavari district and 1,847 in SPS Nellore.

Only 459 beneficiaries turned up in West Godavaridistrict, the lowest in the state, the department said in abulletin.

In all, 46,755 frontline warriors were administered theCoviShield vaccine in Andhra Pradesh in three days as part ofthe nation-wide drive that began on January 16, as per thehealth department data.

Only 10 adverse events following immunization werereported in the first two days but all those persons had nowfully recovered, health authorities said.

