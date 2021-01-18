Sao Paulo's Butantan says vaccination output depends on ingredients from China

Sao Paulo's Butantan says vaccination output depends on ingredients from ChinaReuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 22:47 IST
The Butantan biomedical center in Sao Paulo needs more active ingredients from China's Sinovac Biotech by the end of the month in order to hit targets for producing finished doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the institute said on Monday.
Butantan Director Dimas Covas told a news conference that the shipment from Sinovac was still waiting for export approval from the Chinese government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Chinese
- Dimas Covas
- Sao Paulo
- Butantan
- Sinovac Biotech
ALSO READ
China reports 33 new COVID-19 cases vs 24 a day earlier
China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'
China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'
China stocks extend rally on growth hopes
China telco shares lose 5% in first trading day since NYSE delisting announcement