Vaccine: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects

Over 300 healthcare workers in Punedistrict of Maharashtra have reported minor side effects afterthey were administered COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday while awoman worker was hospitalised after she complained of loss ofsensation in her arms, officials said on Monday.

The woman, who is in her 30s, has been reported underthe serious category of ''adverse event following immunisation''and was taken to the Sassoon General Hospital here on Sundayafter she complained of loss of sensation in her ''upperhands'', they said.

Prima facie, the woman's case doesn't seem to belinked to vaccination, a senior official said citing theopinion of doctors at the hospital.

In Pune district, a total of 1,802 healthcare workerscomprising doctors, nurses, ward boys and other medical staffwere administered COVID-19 vaccine on January 16, the firstday of the drive.

There were eight centres each in Pune and PimpriChinchwad municipal corporation limits for vaccination, while15 centres are located in Pune rural areas.

''As a precaution, we rushed the woman health worker tothe Sassoon General Hospital, a day after vaccination. Sheunderwent MRI and other tests were also conducted. As per thedoctors, this (her case) does not seem to be linked tovaccination but doctors are investigating,'' said Ayush Prasad,Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Pune.

He added that the woman is perfectly fine and she isnot serious.

''It is just that she is under observation at thehospital,'' Prasad said.

The CEO said that anybody requiring hospitalisation isput under the serious category of Adverse Event FollowingImmunisation (AEFI).

Pune district civil surgeon Dr Ashok Nandapurkar saidthe condition of the woman patient is improving and she isstable.

''As per the doctors at Sassoon, the case of the womanhealthcare worker is not related to vaccination so peopleshould not get scared,'' he added.

Meanwhile, another 24-year-old-man working as a wardboyin a government hospital was admitted to Naidu Hospital inthe city, after he complained of dizziness.

''The patient is now okay and he will be dischargedshortly,'' said district collector Rajesh Deshmukh.

According to the officials, atotal of 302beneficiaries have reported minor side effects aftervaccination.

''Of these 302 recipients of the vaccine, 88beneficiaries are from Pune rural area, 11 are from Punemunicipal limits and 203 others are from the limits of thePimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation,'' said an official.

